Community & Religious Calendar

September 17

Hopewell Court #118 Heroines of Jericho, PHA and Hopewell Lodge #507, PHA will hold a Back-to-School Bash from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brushy Creek M.B. Church, 6110 Brushy Creek Road, Georgetown. There will be food, fun, and games.

September 18

Homecoming at Decell United Methodist Church in Wesson will be held Sept. 18. Brandon Halford will be the visiting pastor. Steve Russell and Roy Daughdrill will be the musicians. Service is at 10:30 a.m., with meal afterward.

New Life Cathedral of Worship, 28172 Highway 28 East, Hazlehurst, will hold a pastor’s anniversary celebration honoring Bishop Dr. Arnold Stanton Sr. and Lillie D. Stanton at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18. The theme is “Honoring Our Founders.” Rev. Jesse Taylor, pastor of New Lillie Mae M.B. Church in Georgetown, will bring the message. For more information, call 601-201-0846.

September 20

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold Let’s Talk at a Restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Brando’s Restaurant in Hazlehurst. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

September 25

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1002 Rocky Falls Road, Hazlehurst, is celebrating their 19th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Craig Walker and First Lady Christi Walker at 1 p.m. on the fourth Sunday, Sept. 25. The guest speaker for the evening is Rev. Wyatt Lewis from St. John of Wesson.

September 28

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Crystal Springs City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold Let’s Talk at a Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.