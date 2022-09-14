Crystal Springs vs. Jefferson Co. By Editor | September 14, 2022 Jontarvious Taylor runs the ball 80 yards for a Crystal Springs touchdown. Crystal Springs defeated Jefferson County on Sept. 9 by a score of 22-14. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Wesson to celebrate Homecoming September 14, 2022 Copiah Academy to celebrate Homecoming September 14, 2022 Hazlehurst vs. Port Gibson September 14, 2022 Hazlehurst vs. Franklin County September 7, 2022 Wesson vs. Franklin County September 7, 2022