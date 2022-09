Larry Darnell Christmas

Larry Darnell “Duke” Christmas, 62, passed away Aug. 29, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 2 at Mt. Sinai United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Felicia Henley Christmas; daughter, Jamiya Christmas; sons, Tyler Christmas, Gabriel Gray III, and Dedric Reese; five grandchildren; brothers, Billy Lockhart and Willie Christmas; and sisters, Jolynn Hall and Ravae Johnson.