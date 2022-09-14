Wesson to celebrate Homecoming

The Wesson Cobras will take on the Mize Bulldogs for Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Stone Stadium on Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s campus. The Homecoming queen and her court will be presented in pre-game festivities beginning at 7 p.m. Members of the Homecoming Court are (front row, from left) Henry Logan and Charleston Belle Nunnery, attendants for Mr. and Miss Wesson High School; William Warren and Karly Kay Dowd, attendants for the Homecoming queen; (second row) Will Loy, Mr. Wesson High School; Marley Channell, Miss Wesson High School; Taylor Papizan, Homecoming Queen; Lexie Freeman, High School Football Maid; Allyson Sullivan, Senior Maid; Victoria Silvan, Senior Maid; (third row) Mae Ross, 11th-Grade Maid; Sa’Niya Brice, Sophomore Maid; Sydnee Westrope, Freshman Maid; Dakiyah Butler, Freshman Maid; Lilly Kate Channell, Sophomore Maid; and Kaylee Prine, 11th-Grade Maid; (back row) Madelynn Brooks, Eighth-Grade Maid; Laina Hart, Seventh-Grade Maid; Jaycee Heard, Jr. High Football Maid; Jaide Shoop, Eighth-Grade Maid; and Laney Hewitt, Seventh-Grade Maid. (Photo by Lisa Earls)