Wesson Yard of the Month

The home of David and Gwen Douglas, 1005 Pear Street, was awarded Town Yard of the Month for September by the Wesson Garden Club. The club is a member of Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.; and the Natchez Trace District.
The home of Hillry and Misty Britt, 1058 Bufkin Lane, was awarded Rural Yard of the Month for September by the Wesson Garden Club. The club is a member of Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.; and the Natchez Trace District.
Dollar General, 1031 Spring Street, was awarded Business Yard of the Month for September by the Wesson Garden Club. The club is a member of Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc.; The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.; and the Natchez Trace District.