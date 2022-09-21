James E. Barron, 82, of Harrisville, passed away in his home Sept. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 19 at Unity Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

James was born Dec. 23, 1939, in Simpson County. He attended Harrisville High School, where he was popular among his classmates. He enjoyed playing the piano (by ear). James worked 38 years at Bernstein & Son in Crystal Springs. He enjoyed his yard work, houseplants, decorating, and watching National Geographic shows, especially “Living in Alaska.” He loved the Saints (New Orleans) and got upset if they lost.

James was preceded in death by his parents, E. J. (Judge) Barron and Maude Bennett Barron, of Harrisville; his sisters, Annie Ruth Jordan, of Pelahatchie; and Beneva Dreding, of Byram; brothers-in-law, Lenard W. Jordan and Robert (Bob) Dreding; and nieces, Stacy Blaylock Davidson and Marguerite Jordan.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Lajaunie Barron; sister, Alomas Faye Bridges (Charles “Dub”); nieces, Cindy Blackmon (Kenny), Tammy Bourg (Troy), Tina Bennett (Paul), Pam Andrews (Mike), and Darlene Taylor (Kevin); nephews, Earl Jordan (Connie), Danny Jordan, Charles W. Bridges (Prudance); and many great-nephews, nieces, and friends.