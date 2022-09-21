Norma Jean Buckley, 72, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her residence Sept. 17, 2022. A graveside service was held Sept. 20 at Pine Bluff Cemetery.

Norma Jean was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Ruby Nell Buckley; siblings, Buford Buckley Jr. and Mary Nell Carter.

She is survived by her son, Richard Buckley (Becky), of Hazlehurst; and her grandchildren, Tyler Buckley and Ayden Buckley.