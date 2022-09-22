Colonels route Cougars on Homecoming

By Drake Flowers

In one of the oldest rivalries in the MAIS, the Copiah Academy Colonels took care of the visiting Brookhaven Academy Cougars 48-6 on Homecoming night in Gallman. Copiah dominated the game offensively and made a couple of big plays early in the game defensively to secure a commanding 35-6 lead at half time. The Colonels then punched in a touchdown of their first drive of the second half to take the lead to 41-6 and incite the 35-point running clock rule.

Read the full story in the 9/21/2022 edition