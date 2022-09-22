Wesson shuts out Lumberton

Wesson quarterback Will Loy had four touchdowns in the Cobras’ defeat of Lumberton by a score of 40-0 on Sept. 16. (Photo by Lisa Earls)

By Rusty Newman

Wesson took a 200-mile round trip Friday night over to Lumberton and took care of business as they shut out the Panthers 40-0 in a non-district match-up. The Cobras got on the scoreboard early on their first drive and did not look back all night as the offense and defense were in unison, both performing well.

The offense scored at-will, and the defense did not allow Lumberton to do anything offensively all night. On the opening drive after a punt and punt return across midfield by O’mari Johnson, the Cobras drove the ball down the field that saw a drive end with a quarterback-keeper as Will Loy punched it in from the 1-yard line. The extra point was good, and the Cobras led 7-0.

