Ben Waltman

Benjamin Austin Waltman, 75, passed away Sept. 17, 2022, in Crystal Springs. A funeral service was held Sept. 21 at Highland Baptist Church, with interment following at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Chancellor Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

A longtime resident of Crystal Springs, Ben was born in Forest on March 16, 1947, to Benjamin Hogan Waltman and Agnes Sanders Waltman and grew up in Vicksburg.

Ben served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He then graduated with an accounting degree from Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. After spending many years in the accounting field working for various companies in Mississippi, he retired from the Mississippi Department of Revenue as a tax auditor. After his retirement in 2016, Ben enjoyed going on cruises and working at his church, Highland Baptist, holding various positions.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Waltman; brother, Randal (Phyllis) Waltman; sisters-in-law, Janet H. Temple (Robert) and Peggy Lynn Hyatt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church.