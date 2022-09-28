Co-Lin Homecoming Court

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty’China Byrd, of Brookhaven, and her court. The court includes (from left) freshman maids Marley Lott, of Magee; Carmen Verser, of Natchez; Kaytlin Humphreys, of Brookhaven; Madelyn Barrentine, of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty’China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny, of Brookhaven; Cassie Whatley, of McComb; Mercy Bishop, of Magee; and Alexis Woods of Natchez. The queen will be crowned and the court will be presented at halftime of the homecoming football game at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, in Stone Stadium. More details about Homecoming festivities can be found at www.colin.edu/alumni-foundation/homecoming/. (Photo by Scarlett Hart, Co-Lin PR)