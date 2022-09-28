Community & Religious Calendar

September 25-29

Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church, 2117 Experiment Station Road, Crystal Springs, will hold its annual revival Sept. 25-29. The theme is “No Turning Back.” The Sunday service will begin at 9 a.m. with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Victor Dixon, of Egypt Hill M.B. Church in Crystal Springs. Monday service will begin at 7:15 p.m. with Dr. Bernard Mitchell, of Zion Hill M.B. Church in Mendenhall. Tuesday through Thursday services will begin at 7:15 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Tim Rogers, of Prince of Peace Church. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

October 2

Gallman Chapel Church, Highway 51 South, Gallman, will celebrate its anniversary at 2 p.m., Oct. 2. Dinner will be served. The speaker will be Bishop Eric Leake, of the Southwestern Delta Conferences. The theme is “Celebrating the History of Progress.”

Copiah County Ministerial Alliance will present a Non-Pastors Appreciation at 6 p.m., Oct. 2, at 17160 Highway 51, Hazlehurst. The event will honor Rev. J. Coleman, Rev. A. Evans, Rev. B. Irving, Rev. J. Longino, Elder H. Smiley, Rev. D. Sumrall, Rev. G. Swilley, Elder R. Torrey, and Rev. T. Wheeler.

October 2-5

Bethel Baptist Church, 6161 Highway 472, Hazlehurst, will have Revival Oct. 2-5. The Sunday service will be at 11 a.m., with a covered dish lunch following worship. Monday-Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. Andy Gipson will be the speaker, and Clay Foster will be the music leader.

October 8

Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness USA United Christian Women’s Ministry will hold its second annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Copiah County Courthouse in Hazlehurst. The theme is “Together We Win.” To purchase a T-shirt, contact Melissa Ervin at 601-695-3189.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold Let’s Talk at a Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 30

Hazlehurst Community Sports League will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at the back of Hazlehurst High School Gym. Donations in the form of candy or money are appreciated. Anyone wishing to decorate a trunk and provide treats for the kids must sign up by Oct. 24. For more information or to sign up, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.W

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.