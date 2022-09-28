Ouida Holt

Ouida Brister Holt, of Crystal Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 19, 2022.

Ouida was born on Sept. 16, 1925, in Isola. She had fond memories of her childhood days in the Delta. The family later moved to Terry, where she went to school and attended Hillman College in Clinton.

Her life with her husband, Mathis Holt, was spent working at City Drug Store, where she operated the Western Union in Crystal Springs.

After retirement, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She loved crocheting, flower arranging, playing the piano, and working in her yard.

She loved the Lord, loved people, and loved her church. She served in numerous capacities, including teaching Sunday school, singing in the Golden Choir, playing the handbells, and serving on various committees.

All through her life, she was a faithful servant with her prayers and singing, even singing as she took her last breath.

Ouida was preceded in death by her parents, Major M. Brister and Ada Belle Thomas Brister; loving husband, Mathis Holt; brothers, Marvin Brister, Rev. J.W. Brister, Hillary Brister, Rev. Freddie Brister, and Mitchell Brister; sister, Zelma Belle Brister Keeler; and granddaughter, Robin Harris.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Harris (Edgar), of Canton; Edith M. Kelly (Jim), of Crystal Springs; and grandchildren, Scott Kelly (Angie), Amanda Sylvester (Ronald), Jennifer Harris; and seven great-grandchildren, Dalton Harris Ivey, Brett Sylvester, Blake Sylvester, Holt Kelly, Blaire Kelly, Brynn Kelly, and Kate Kelly.

A funeral service was held Sept. 21 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.