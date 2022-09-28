Timothy Dan Weeks

Timothy Dan (Smoke) Weeks, 60, passed away at Claiborne County Medical Center on Sept. 19, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 22 at Riverwood Family, with burial at Sylvarena Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson.

Tim was born Nov. 6, 1961, to Dan P. and Ann Slay Weeks in Hazlehurst at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Wesson High School in Wesson. He was a member of Union Hall Baptist Church in Brookhaven. Tim was employed with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 619.

Together with his mother and father, Tim owned Weeks Dairy Farm in Wesson for over 32 years. His successful Holstein herd was one of the top milk producers in the state at that time. He went to school to craft his talent and was successful with embryo transfers to further develop their herd. Mr. Dan had several “boys” that helped out on the farm and developed long lasting friendships with the family.

Tim had a sweet spirit with a commanding presence. He had an infectious laugh and loved to pull pranks and pick on everyone in his path. His sense of humor was memorable. The kindness he extended to others made lasting impressions. Tim was devoted to all that he cherished, especially his family. He loved his family, and he loved the Lord. He was special to all who loved him. He will forever be missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa, of Brookhaven; children, Erin Keller and husband Ken; Joshua Milholen; grandchild, Preston Keller; beloved mother, Ann Slay Weeks, of Wesson; siblings, Beverly Weeks Tarver, of Wesson; Judy Weeks Wilson and husband Roger, of Brookhaven; nieces and nephews, Carrie Northam (Adam), Jim Tarver (Ashley), from Wesson; Bradley Weeks (Mindy) and Patrica Wells (Jason), all of Baton Rouge; Joshua Wilson, of Hattiesburg; Jake Wilson (Raven), of Oakman, Ala.; and Elizabeth McDaniel (John), of Brookhaven; sisters-in-law, Sheila Forrest (Danny), Stacy Montgomery (Mike), Sheila Delaughter; brothers-in-law, Steve Delaughter (Sarah), Ricky Delaughter (Angie), Charles Riddle, of Denham Springs; and Corkey Mazer, of Brookhaven; great-nieces and nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan P. Weeks; his brother, Jeff Weeks; and great-nephews, Abraham Northam and Aran Northam.

Pallbearers were Cliff Newman, Timothy Bergeron, Jim Tarver, Lewis Mazer, Austin Montgomery, and Ky Lowery. Honorary pallbearers were Roger Burns, Steve Payton, Dale Lowery, Danny Lowery, Mitch Berch, Roy Roberts, Mike Lewis, Joe Lewis, and Claude Lowery.