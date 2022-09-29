Wesson falls to Mize on Homecoming

By Rusty Newman

Friday night in Wesson saw beautiful weather as Wesson had their Homecoming festivities, and Homecoming Queen Taylor Papizan and her court took the field in their lovely dresses prior to the showdown between the Cobras and the Mize Bulldogs. Wesson went into the game perfect on their home turf and was hoping to stay the same, but the Mize Bulldogs had expectations of ruining those Cobra hopes.

Mize received the opening kickoff and started their first drive from their own 45-yard line. They quickly got on the scoreboard as after only a few plays into the drive, their running back broke loose and scored on a 39-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good, and Mize was quickly up 7-0.

Wesson went to work as they received the kickoff and drove the ball down to the Mize 11 and had the Bulldogs on their heels, but the drive ended on a fumble by quarterback Will Loy. The Mize offense took back over on their own 25.

