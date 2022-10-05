Alice “Gerry” Rowland, 73, of the Allen community, passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A graveside service was held Sept. 29 at Union Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Rowland enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in her yard, and sitting by her pool. She loved her dog, Dottie, and she shared a special bond with her granddaughter, Karley Shannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Dorothy Williams Graham; and sister, Betty Ahrend.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy Rowland; son, Jeff Rankin; daughters, Holly Shannon (Andy) and Tina Gelston (Mike); and five grandchildren.