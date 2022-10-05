Community & Religious Calendar

October 8

Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness USA United Christian Women’s Ministry will hold its second annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Copiah County Courthouse in Hazlehurst. The theme is “Together We Win.” To purchase a T-shirt, contact Melissa Ervin at 601-695-3189.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter, will host its Triple Negative Breast Cancer Awareness Informational and Inspirational Tea at 11 a.m., Oct. 8, at the Larkin Street Building, 114 Larkin Street ( across from the swimming pool) in Hazlehurst. Wear your fanciest tea party attire and fascinator/hat. Speakers are Girl Scout Gold Award Candidate Da’Yunna Tanner; Eddis Baker MSN, RN; Tangela Edwards BSN, RN; and Sherrell Ford Sugarts.

October 12

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Crystal Springs City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 15

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Wesson Flea Market at Wesson Fire Department. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 18

AJFC Community Action Agency will hold Let’s Talk at a Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Kountry Kitchen Restaurant in Georgetown. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

October 23

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1002 Rocky Falls Road in Hazlehurst, will have their Family & Friends Day Program at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. The guest speaker will be Minister Brandon Catchings, from Walking Upright Ministries of Crystal Springs under Pastor Louis Dixon.

October 30

Hazlehurst Community Sports League will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at the back of Hazlehurst High School Gym. Donations in the form of candy or money are appreciated. Anyone wishing to decorate a trunk and provide treats for the kids must sign up by Oct. 24. For more information or to sign up, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.W

November 2

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. s, at Hazlehurst City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $100. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.