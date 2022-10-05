Sidney “Booky” Douglass Thompson, 65, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Sept. 29 at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial at Antioch Baptist Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Thompson was a deacon at Antioch Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time working on the farm, tending to the cattle, and working on his dozer. He was always the happiest when work was involved. In the last four years, he has loved teaching his grandkids about farming, working, and faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Thompson and Helen Douglass Thompson; and sisters, Karen Thompson Reynolds and Judy Thompson Lea.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Morgan Thompson; sons, Sidney “Tuff” Thompson III (Lauren) and Timothy Douglass “Bubba” Thompson, all of Hazlehurst; sister, Susie Thompson Jackson, of Bassfield; brother, William Kevin Thompson, of Hazlehurst; and grandchildren, Ann Rivers Thompson and Coleman Walker Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Antioch Baptist Memorial Cemetery Fund, 11038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.