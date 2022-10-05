Timothy D. Carroll, 55, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence. A graveside service was held Oct. 3 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Born in Jasper County, he is a beloved son and brother, a proud and loving father and grandfather, uncle, and nephew. He is the son of Linda Carroll and the late James Paul Carroll.

Timmy served in the Army National Guard and was a United States Army veteran, where he was called to active duty as a medic during Operation Desert Storm. During his Army training, he graduated top of his class and marched beside his unit at the graduation ceremony, and was especially proud of this accomplishment.

He was a self-employed transmission mechanic who could fix almost anything and loved to help others. He was great at anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, computer gaming, playing dominoes, watching TV, and listening to music.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Carroll; stepfather, Tony Knight; daughters, Hollye Carroll and Jayme Carroll; sister, Vicky Polk (Clif); grandson, Henry Grey Carroll; niece, Ashley Richardson (Jerry); nephew, Kolby Polk (Cheyenne); and great-niece, Raelynn Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Paul Carroll.