Clifton Carlock, 95, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. A graveside service was held Oct. 10 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Carlock was a Navy and Army veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was retired from the post office.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Williamson Carlock; and son, Preston Carlock.

He is survived by his son, Duane Carlock (Bonnie); daughter, Angie Patrick; stepdaughters, Shelia Yates, Janice Furlow, and Diane Brown; brother, Merle Carlock (Toni); three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.