Daniel Cecil Merritt

Daniel Cecil “Danny” Merritt, 58, of Georgetown, passed away Oct. 1, 2022, at Baptist North in Oxford. Danny was born June 19, 1964, in Prescott, Ariz.

A funeral service was held Oct. 5 in the Wilson Funeral Home chapel. Graveside services followed at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Darrel Blankenship officiated, with Wilson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Danny is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beverly “Sue” Merritt, of Georgetown; his children, Daniel Merritt (Hailey), of McCall Creek; Kimberly Roberts (Timothy), of Georgetown; Dustin Merritt (Hanna), of Summit; grandchildren, Jacob, Tray, Anna, Braydon, and MaKayla Merritt; Korbyn Roberts, Johnathan and Anthony Kelly, Rio and Amiracle Bingham; Hannah and Lilly Merritt, Jacklynn and Mason Berry; one expected grandchild, Bailey Merritt; and 17 foster-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Don Chandler, Sondra Crawford, Jarret Sullivan, Crisy Sullivan, Kandi Case, Phylis Dunaway, Melinda Garner, Mary Francis Merritt, Linda Rutland, Betty Lynn Woodward, Peggy Rutland, Robert Rutland, Sue Chandler, and Albert Merritt; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Bernice Speights Merritt, and Lloyd Chandler and Mattie Clower; along with his siblings, June Carney, Barry Sullivan, Faye Beasley, and an infant twin brother; and one unborn grandchild.