Janice Yvonne Tanner Butler, 71, passed away Sept. 21, 2022. A funeral service was held Sept. 26 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her former spouse, Larry Butler; daughter, Catina Butler; son, Richard Thomas; four grandchildren; sister, Doris Womack; and brother, James Tanner.