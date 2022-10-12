A memorial service will be held for Ken Thornton on Oct. 16, 2022. at 588 School House Road in Pinola, with Bro. Earl Clark officiating. Riverwood Family is handling the arrangements.

Ken, a resident of The Village of Beauregard in Copiah County, was preceded in death by his parents, Ebb “Bill” and Iona Sorey Thornton; and brother, Jimmy. Ken was born May 1, 1946, in Raleigh and gained his wings on Sept. 28 in McComb with his wife by his side.

Pop Ken, as everyone has known him since his first grandson gave him the nickname in 1981, is survived by his wife of 54 years, Doris Lee Thornton; sons, Brad Thornton, Lee Bairfield; his daughter, Michell Bairfield Brooks, and her husband, Tom Brooks. Pop Ken’s grandchildren and their families, in order of birth, include: grandson, Ty Brooks, Tiffany Strain Brooks, Drew Brooks, Abigail Brooks; granddaughter, Valorie Brooks Barlow, Casey Barlow, Gavin Brogden, Jaxon Barlow, Nolan Barlow; granddaughter, Kaylee Bairfield Silvan, Jose Silvan, Blaine Tarver, Cooper Tarver, Laiken Tarver, Isabelle Silvan; grandson, LeeBo Bairfield, Lauren Smith Bairfield, and Tucker; grandson, Connor Bairfield, Candace McKinley, and Mason; granddaughter, Madelynn Thornton; grandson, Eli Thornton, and Jessica Williams Hutchinson, mother of Madelynn and Eli. He is also survived by his brother, Aaron (Diane) Thornton; his sisters by marriage, Rachel Hayes, Joyce Jones, Ann (Dave) Johnson; his brother by marriage, Tommy (Karen) Lee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ken, a Vietnam Veteran, attended Pinola High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. Staff Sergeant Thornton married Doris while on leave in Mississippi and took his new family, Doris, Michelle, and Lee, back to Fort Bragg, N.C., where they resided until he was honorably discharged in 1973. The family settled in New Hebron, and Brad joined the family in 1980. Ken worked all over the world as a sub sea engineer in the oil industry before retiring in 2015. Pop loved taking his family camping, boating, and hunting until his health no longer allowed him to enjoy those activities. The last few years, he found another hobby working as the bailiff on election day in the Wesson precinct with his daughter, Michelle.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Southwest Mississippi Medical Center for taking excellent care of Pop during his final days on Earth.

In lieu of flowers, please, donate to the Disabled American Veterans or the charity of your choice.