Kiara Shannon, 29, passed away Sept. 25, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 1 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater New Zion M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her parents, Lisa A. Shannon and Rufus Lee Sr.; daughters, Keristen D. Shannon and Avaiah K. Smylie; and brothers, Trakie Shannon, Jervarus Shannon, and Rufus Lee Jr.