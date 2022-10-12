Max Stringer

Maxwell Thomas Stringer, 22, of Crystal Springs, passed away early Oct. 2, 2022, in a fatal car accident. A funeral service was held Oct. 7 at Stringer Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Max was born on April 21, 2000, on Good Friday, in Jackson. He was named after both of his grandfathers, Raymond Maxwell Rushing and Thomas Vincent Stringer. He was a loving son, wonderful brother, and best friend. Max was loved by so many. Max had numerous hobbies. He loved soccer, camping, hiking, nature walks, water sports, building things, playing video games, and traveling.

Max graduated from Copiah Academy in 2018 with honors. He attended Hinds Community College in Pearl. While there, Max was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa. COVID closed our world and changed life as we knew it, sparking a new interest in Max. He worked for his family’s business, DLS Auto Sales. While there, he made the decision to make this a full-time position, learning all aspects of the business from sales to the most detailed work on a car. There wasn’t anything he could not fix. He could look at something and have the task done within an hour or less. Max was dependable, loving, kind, polite, and respectful. He had two built-in best friends given to him by God – his older brother, Austin, and his younger brother, Jackson. He had four of the best friends who affectionately called his mom “Mama Bear” – Brandon Posey, John Deaton, Devin Williams, and Wesley Collum. He was a member of the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church since the age of three until his passing. We will forever miss our Max. Our strong, Southern, Christian gentleman now rests in the arms of Jesus.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Stringer; and uncle, Tommy Stringer.

He is survived by his parents, Lee and Tamara Rushing Stringer; brothers, Austin Stringer (Becca) and Jackson Stringer; grandparents, Raymond and Dina Rushing, and Bobbie Stringer; niece, Jessi Joy Stringer; and nephews, Nash Stringer and August Stringer.

Memorials may be made to MTK Camp Kamassa, P.O. Box 520, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.