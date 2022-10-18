Community & Religious Calendar

October 23

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 1002 Rocky Falls Road in Hazlehurst, will have their Family & Friends Day Program at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23. The guest speaker will be Minister Brandon Catchings, from Walking Upright Ministries of Crystal Springs under Pastor Louis Dixon.

October 28

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID vaccines and boosters at the car show in Georgetown from 6 p.m. until, Friday, Oct. 28. Those who receive injections will receive a free $50 gift card.

October 29

Junior Auxiliary of Copiah County will host a walk-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by a free outdoor movie on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lake Hazle in Hazlehurst. Anyone wishing to decorate a trunk and provide treats for the kids must sign up by Oct. 25. For more information or to sign up, contact Laci Hunter at 601-669-8938 or jaccprojects@gmail.com.

October 30

Hazlehurst Community Sports League will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at the back of Hazlehurst High School Gym. Donations in the form of candy or money are appreciated. Anyone wishing to decorate a trunk and provide treats for the kids must sign up by Oct. 24. For more information or to sign up, contact Shirley Sandifer at 601-754-1208.W

November 2

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Hazlehurst City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $50. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

November 6

Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m., Nov. 6, at the Copiah-Jefferson Regional Library, located at 223 South Extension Street, Hazlehurst, to discuss plans and finalize the annual Christmas event. Please share this info with fellow classmates. For more information, contact Brenda James Torrey (president) at 601-201-0846 or Linda Chess-Collins (vice president) at 817-988-1118.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.