Jermaine Cooley, 50, passed away Oct. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 15 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A., with interment at Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his sons, Jermaine Cooley Jr., Jalen Cooley, Dontral Williams, Joshua Williams, and Octavia Williams; and brother, Roger Jenkins.