Jessie L. Keys Jr.

Jessie Leroy Keys Jr., 82, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A graveside service was held Oct. 12 at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Keys loved the Denver Broncos and Boston Celtics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Leroy Sr. and Ruby Beatrice Keys; and brothers, Gene Autry Keys and Jerry Keys.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Keys; son, Willie C. Keys; daughters, Rhonda Cavin, Kelly D. Thibodeaux, and Jean A. Tompkins; brothers, Bobby Keys, John E. Keys, and Billy Keys; seven grandchildren, Michael Tompkins, Chad Tompkins, Jessica Thibodeaux, Lauren Byrd, Joey Thibodeaux, Emily Reulet, and Beth Tant; and nine great-grandchildren, Maya Tant, Drew Tant, Owen Reulet, Silas Tompkins, August Thompkins, Joey R. Byrd Jr., Darcie A. Byrd, Bradley Thibodeaux, and Madeline G. Thibodeaux.

Memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8081 Martinsville Road, Wesson, MS 39191.