Robert Larry (Bugs) Rials, 84, of Ridgeland, passed away Oct. 12, 2022. A graveside service was held Oct. 16 at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mr. Rials worked for many years for Fowler Buick and Airstream Trailers.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurice Allen Rials.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Andy) Rials; sisters, Dee Henley and Jane Weathersby; and longtime companion, Kathleen Cowling.