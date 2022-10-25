Ann (Annie) Newell

Ann (Annie) Russell Newell, 83, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 16, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst, with a graveside following at Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

Ann was born on Jan. 3, 1939, to Ray and Margaret Porter Russell. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Jerril Newel; two daughters, Cathy (Ray) Wuerzer, of Mt. Hermon, La.; Sarah (Carl) Cole of Braselton, Ga.; one son, Fred (Stacey) Newell, of Byram; four granddaughters, Ashley (Kyle) McClure, of Hoschton, Ga.; Katie (Sam) Latimer, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; Anna (Bryan) Martin, of Slidell, La.; and Kaitlyn Newell, of Byram; as well as six great-grandchildren.

Ann was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, where she sang in the choir and served on multiple committees. She worked at Copiah Bank for 40 years, then served as their insurance consultant for an additional 17 years.

She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, and time at the beach. Annie blessed every person she encountered with pure joy. Along with her constant devotion to family, she was a loving friend to all, a confidant to many, and an exceptional lady in every respect.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donations to First Baptist Church Hazlehurst, Copiah County Medical Center, or the charity of your choice.