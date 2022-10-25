Barbara Burt

Barbara Stepp Burt, 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst.

A funeral service was held Oct. 25 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Harmony Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Barbara was born June 14, 1945, to James Nelson Stepp and Mavis Johnson Stepp.

Barbara was an extremely kindhearted lady. She was a loyal and trusted friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her true nature was simply to let everyone not only know, but to feel that they were loved and cared for. She truly loved like Jesus. To know her is to love her. Barbara loved to shop and loved fashion. She was a very classy lady.

Barbara went to school in Pearl and lived most of her life in Crystal Springs. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She loved being with her family. Barbara was the manager of Bill’s Dollar Store in Crystal Springs and Family Dollar and Dollar General in Hazlehurst. She was also the manager of Factory Connection in Byram for many years. Barbara later retired from Human Resources in Hazlehurst at the age of 75.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mavis Stepp; her son, Charles “Shelton” Burt Jr.; and late husband, Charles Shelton Burt.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Pequita Burt Brown, Pam Burt Stokes (David), and Tammy Burt Wallace. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shelia Henderson; and a host of family and friends.

Barbara was the matriarch of her family. Barbara leaves a legacy of serving the Lord all of her life and instilling the love of the Lord in her family and others.