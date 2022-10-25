Barbara Wade Rippy

Barbara Lynn Wade Rippy, 65, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 23, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 26 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Rippy was a homemaker, liked to paint, and loved animals, birds, and being outside. She was married twice to Charles Rippy and Wayne Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Mcintosh Wade; father, John Edward Wade; and brother, David Wade.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Holliday (Dwight), of Crystal Springs; son, Christopher Rippy (Rusti), of Brookhaven; daughter, Wendy May, of Fernwood; sister, Kathy Parrette, of Wesson; brothers, Gerald Wade, of Crystal Springs; and Richard Wade, of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Danielle Carlisle, Joshua Carlisle, Christine Carlisle, Alissa Holliday, Brandon Holliday, Ethan May, Gage Rippy, and Braxton Rippy; and one great-grandchild on the way.