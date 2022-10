Charlie Lyles Jr., 80, passed away Oct. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 22 at Shady Grove M.B. Church in Wesson, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Lyles; children, Janice Roberson, Jackie Levi, Charlie Lyles, Deborah Lyles, Priscillia Smith, and Ronald Lyles; sisters, Rosie Marie Cunnungham and Shirley Gilliard; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.