Emma Dodds, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 24 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

Mrs. Dodds was long known for “Ms. Emma’s” used cars on West Highway 28. She and her husband owned large tracks of timber land and hunting leases off Barlow Road.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Dodds; stepdaughter, Cheryl Anne Dodds; son, Jerry Matthew Dodds; brother, Robert (Butch) Farrar; and her parents, Robert Lee and Emma Ontee Wilson Farrar.

She is survived by son, Michael Tully Dodds, of Hazlehurst; stepdaughter, Leslie Dianne Williamson, of Wesson; sisters, Patricia Parks, of Little Rock, Ark.; Rachael Hamilton, of Wesson; Nancy F. Alley, of Geneva, Fla.; brother, Calvin Farrah, of Pearl; grandchildren, Shannon Nicole Erwin and Jerald Corey Sykes; and great-grandchildren, Autumn Lee Erwin, Jimmie Dalaney Erwin, Lily- Anne Faith Sykes, and Jerry Corey Wayne Sykes.