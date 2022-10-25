Gary Brandon, 61, of Terry, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 18, 2022. He passed at home with his family by his side. A funeral service was held Oct. 22 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial at Lakewood South.

Gary was a machine operator at Riverwood in Clinton for 25 years before he retired. He was a member of Oakview Baptist Church and enjoyed riding his horse, Gizmo, and spending time with his family.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Brandon; and his daughter, Kristi Brandon.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wanda Brandon; his daughters, Vicki Brandon and Stacy Hancock, and son-in-law, Derek Hancock, of Terry; his father, Morris Brandon; brother Bryan Brandon and sister-in-law, Stacey Brandon, of Crystal Springs; and five grandchildren, Troyce Harper, Drake Nelson, Kaylnn Nelson, Leigha Meredith, and Phillip Meredith. He loved and was well loved by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.