Grace Thompson

Grace (Gracie) Thompson,77, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 21, 2022, at Courtyard Health and Rehab. A funeral service was held Oct. 25 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Grace was a giving, caring, and selfless friend to all she met. She freely shared her concern and compassion for others and would do anything to “help out.”

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Sills; and her husband, Frank Thompson.

Grace is survived by her brother, James Sills; and sisters, Myrtle Page and Ann Walker.