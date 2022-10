N.C. Minor, 92, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. A funeral service was held Oct. 15 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary Ann Jones, Linda Tillman, and Jennifer Newell; sons, Billy Ray Minor and Dennis Ray Crump; stepdaughter, Earnestine Carpenter; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.