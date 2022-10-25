Ward Nita Houseton, 68, passed away Oct. 11, 2022. A graveside service was held Oct. 15 at Little Rock Methodist Church in Crystal Springs. CJ Williams Mortuary Services handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, M.C. Houseton; sons, Jimmy Ball and Marquis Ball; four grandchildren; sisters, Vera Bishop, Linda Brown, Joyce Catchings, Bobbie Lewis, and Billy Joe Jones; brothers, James Roy Catchings, Anderson White, C.L. White, Bobby Joe Jones, and Keith Ball.