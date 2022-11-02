Absentee voting available for November election

Absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 general election, featuring congressional, judicial, and school board races.

Circuit Clerk Edna Stevens said her office will be open 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, for the convenience of those who need to cast an absentee ballot for the election. Absentee ballots may also be cast 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the clerk’s office in the courthouse.

Anyone who will be away from their regular polling place and unable to vote in person on election day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Nov. 8, may cast an absentee ballot.