Charles Robert Brock, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 22, 2022.

Charlie was born to Grover Cleve Brock Jr. and Emy Lou Brock in Jackson on Oct. 9, 1944. He was the middle child of three siblings and graduated from Tunica County High School in 1964, where he lettered in four sports. He went on to attend Northwest Jr. College for two years on a football scholarship and then attended Mississippi College on a two-year baseball scholarship. His love of sports stayed with him throughout his life.

Charlie loved and adored his family, and he never met a stranger. Meeting people and conversation came easy to him. He was the life of the party wherever he went and loved making people laugh. Entertaining came natural to him.

He was also known to many as “Shot.” He got that nickname from his Uncle Chic, who called him “Hot Shot.” It was shortened to “Shot” and the nickname stuck.

Charlie was self-employed and owned Salem North Chimney Sweep for 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Valah Gaddy; parents, Grover Cleve Brock Jr. and Emy Lou Brock; his sister, Libby Forbes; and his daughter, Quay Brock Hankins.

He is survived by his brother, Buddy Brock; daughters, Amy Brock Cooper and Cherish Brock Frost; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.