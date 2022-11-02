Cobras crush Tigers to secure playoff spot

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson Cobras traveled over to McLaurin Friday night to take on the Tigers for the final regular-season game of the year. Wesson took control of the game early and never looked back as they came out victorious with a 39-6 win.

Early in the game, the Cobras scored on a 29-yard pass for Will Loy to Justin Hailey. The extra point was no good and with 8:22 left in the first quarter, the Cobras led 6-0.

