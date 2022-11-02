 Skip to content

Cobras crush Tigers to secure playoff spot

|

Wesson’s defense gets the job done against McLaurin on Oct. 28. Pictured are seniors Troy Byther Jr. (41), Lucas McRee (32), and Cody Munn (25). (Photo by Lisa Earls)

By Rusty Newman
The Wesson Cobras traveled over to McLaurin Friday night to take on the Tigers for the final regular-season game of the year. Wesson took control of the game early and never looked back as they came out victorious with a 39-6 win.
Early in the game, the Cobras scored on a 29-yard pass for Will Loy to Justin Hailey. The extra point was no good and with 8:22 left in the first quarter, the Cobras led 6-0.

Read the full story in the 11/2/2022 edition

Posted in Sports