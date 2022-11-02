Community & Religious Calendar

November 2

AJFC Community Action Agency will administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Hazlehurst City Hall. Those who get vaccinated can receive a gift card up to $50. For more information, contact Linda Chess Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Expose Watson at 601-441-4998.

November 6

Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m., Nov. 6, at the Copiah-Jefferson Regional Library, located at 223 South Extension Street, Hazlehurst, to discuss plans and finalize the annual Christmas event. Please share this info with fellow classmates. For more information, contact Brenda James Torrey (president) at 601-201-0846 or Linda Chess-Collins (vice president) at 817-988-1118.

November 10

Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Hazlehurst Shop O’Clock After Hours” from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. Local business owners invite shoppers to take a stroll through downtown Hazlehurst, enjoy live music, samples, shopping, and more.

November 11

The Copiah County Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, on the lawn of the Copiah County Courthouse in downtown Hazlehurst. The service is hosted by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce.

November 14

The Service Over Self Food Pantry of Crystal Springs will give out boxes of food from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14, at 308 Harmony Road, in the back of the old armory building.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.