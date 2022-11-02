Harold “Trey” Jones III, 35, of Terry, passed away Oct. 22, 2022. A memorial service was held Oct. 28 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Jones was a graduate of Copiah Academy and Holmes Community College. He was an Eagle Scout, and he was employed by S & P Global as an IT. He loved swimming with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Jones; twin children, Ashton Jones and Ambree Jones; father, Harold Jones Jr. (Jerri); and sister, Shannon Leigh D’Agostino (David).