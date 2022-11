John Timothy McKinley, 62, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 26, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Mr. McKinley enjoyed the outdoors and building things. He loved his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his brother, Charles McKinley (Tammy); and sister, Rhonda Lowe (Chris).