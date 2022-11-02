Robert Dale Brown Sr., 69, of Wesson, went to meet his Savior on Oct. 23, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. A memorial service was held Oct. 25 at Sardis Baptist Church. A graveside service was held Oct. 27 at Natchez National Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

He was a veteran of the United States Naval Forces and the Army National Guard.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Velma Norred Hurst, Albert Clyde Brown, and India Dixon Brown; and a sister, Patricia Fontenot.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sherry James Brown; his two children, April Brown and Robert (Robby) Dale Brown II (Lisa Reid Brown); one brother, Emile Brignack; grandchildren, Tyler Hinton, Nicholas Wilkinson, Nicole Conner, Dustin Wilkinson, Alexis Brown, Braylen Brown, Colton Brown; four great-grandchildren; 16 nieces and three nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.