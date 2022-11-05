Veterans Day ceremony set for November 11

The Copiah County Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, on the lawn of the Copiah County Courthouse in downtown Hazlehurst. The service is hosted by the Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce.

Veterans Day ceremonies are traditionally held nationwide at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month. The celebration started as the official end to World War I. It remains a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.