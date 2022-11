Copiah Academy announces honors scholars

Copiah Academy has announced honors scholars for the first nine weeks of the 2022-2023 school year.

Students named to the Headmaster List include: Third grade – Lane Allen, Henry Anderson, Banks Barton, Levi Burke, Graeme Hydrick, Aiden McAlister, Abel Mohon, Chesney Rancifer, Sydney Shields, Briggs Sojourner, Piper Whitwell; fourth grade – Liam Atwood, Emily Grace Berry, Ryan Bevill, Aidan Bridgers, Allie Rose Brown, Naveen Budhraja, Cadence Clement, Madden Ellis, June Goodson, Retta Jackson, Paxton Layton, Nevaeh Mohon, Ava Parker Perrett, Lane Poe, Easton Rainer, Conner Rhodes, Pierce Sykes, John Everett Templeton, Julie Weaver, Morgan Wells; fifth grade – Olivia Anderson, Collin Cribbs, James Aubrey Hutchison, Andrew Miller, Sadie Shannon, Will Whittington, Chloe Woodberry; sixth grade – Noah Handy, Mason Jackson, Russum McDonnell, Karsyn Morse, Breelyn Page, Lilly Walker; seventh grade – Blair Brasel; eighth grade – Mason Shannon; ninth grade – John Alman, Tanner Davis, Kailey McCullough, Bryson Moss; 10th grade – Lauren Patrick, Kade Sims, Aurora Varas; 11th grade – Jake Ainsworth, Kinsley Clack, Rhyser Guynes, Cayman Walker; 12th grade – Ethan Holifield, and Deā€™Aija Montgomery.

Students named to the Honor Roll include: Third grade – Barron Brasel, Caleb Cribbs, Delilah Gallman, Maddie Gann, Kash Greer, Maddox Haynes, Tiffanii Hunter, Waylon McAlpin, Adelynn Rodgers, Mallory Runnels, Kaysen Sistrunk, Mattie Brooke Sojourner, Alizah Sullivan, Brody Vaughn, Hadley Wright; fourth grade – Viviane Britt, Tripp Buckley, Connor Dixon, Alexa Fellhoelter, Weston Lee, Lane Merchant, Aiden Whittington; fifth grade – Remi Aguilar, Morgan Alman, Crosby Berry, Brylee Brewer, Logan Burke, Jaycee Dickson, Madison Hughes, Luke Kitchens, Jace McDonnell, Timothy Morris, Kynnadi Newman, Luke Poe, Kaylinn Smith; sixth grade – Walker Cline, Liam Everts, Conner Gandy, Alexis Girault, Emma Love Kitchens, Ethan Knight, Kinley McKee, Preston Odom, Faith Pennington, Rosalee Raybon, Hayes Selman, Kayleigh Smith, Jack Starks, Caden Withers; seventh grade – Kyle Johnson, Ashlyn Lathem, Emma McCardle, Lillie McCardle, Noah Moore, Hayes Rocher, Payne Skinner, Kaylee Vaughn, Ryleigh Williams; eighth grade – Sadie Beazley, Mattie Cline, Addison Cohn, Jax Dubose, Ruth Anne Greer, Sarah Hoke, Anna Holifield, Addie Hydrick, Anna Jones, Symia Jones, Emma Keyes, Bella Grace Lowery, Lyla Smith, Charleigh Westrope, Mercie Wilson; ninth grade – Nick Bush, Shaun Chism, Kaylin Fisher, Wyatt Foster, Laney Simon, Brandon Swilley, Eva Teasley, Olivia Teasley, Kaden Templeton, Cody Tovar; 10th grade – Parker Burns, Larsen Carpenter, Scottlyn Clement, Jacob Hales, Allie Henderson, Isabel Henderson, Eydi Kitchens, Alayna Parker Lowery, Chance Mohawk, Mericsa Tovar, Abby Wood, Kayla Woodrow, Grant Wooten; 11th grade – Will Banks, Ellie Barrentine, Madeline Buckley, Addison Hales, Ashby Hefner, Camdyn Jackson, Hardy McCardle, Grayson McCullough, Gunner McKee, Grayson Moody, Madelyn Grace Moore, Koltin Mueller, Michaiah Murry, Megan Patrick, Bryce Pearson, Brett Pittman, Stella Roberts, Luke Sanders, Madison Slay, Caleb Tebo, Jarvis Walker, Madison Wiley; 12th grade – Brayden Bankston, Nicholas Davis, Hayden Foster, William Gaughf, McGee Hoda, Bethany Hoke, Bayleigh Hood, Laura Hydrick, Liz Lingle, Spencer Smith, Wes Thornton, Reese Walker, Rosalyn Willis, and Presley Yoakum.