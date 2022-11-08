Alice McIntosh, 86, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 5, 2022. Alice passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. A funeral service was held Nov. 7 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

She was a longtime member of St. John’s Catholic Church. Alice was loved by everyone she met and touched lives while making a positive impact on everyone. Alice will be greatly missed.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; mother, Irene Stewart; her youngest brother, Leon F. Stewart Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Alice leaves behind her sister, Donnis Slay, of Kentucky; brother, James Broadwater, of Crystal Springs; sister, Marie Richardson, of Crystal Springs; many nieces and nephews along with many great-nieces and great-nephews who all loved her.