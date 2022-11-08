James (Jimmy) Walker

James Lee (Jimmy) Walker, 80, of Wesson, passed away Nov. 5, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 7 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Walker was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He loved woodwork, bluegrass and gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Mary Eula Farar Walker; four sisters; and five brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Walker; daughter, Mandy Shelton (Jason), of Wesson; son, Dusty Walker (Sarah), of Wesson; brothers, Don Walker (Martha) and Ray Walker (Candy); grandchildren, Luke Shelton, Charley Shelton, Ella Shelton, and Anniston Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.