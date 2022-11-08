A memorial gathering for Keith Covington Newland McDaniel was held Nov. 7 at Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements

Keith went to her heavenly reward on Nov. 3 at the age of 97 years.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, Kent McDaniel (JoAnn), Carol Taylor (Bill), and Kirk McDaniel (Mary Jane); as well as six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was born June 22, 1925, to Doctor Leroy T. Newland and Sarah Louise Andrews Newland and was raised mostly on the mission field in Korea prior to coming to college at Belhaven University in Jackson. She had three older brothers, and three older sisters, all of whom predeceased her. Keith lost her precious husband, James “Jim” McDaniel, in December 1986, and she lived a very full life of service to others, both before and after his passing.

Keith was a master’s-level teacher, mostly of languages, at both the high school and community college prior to her retirement at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 1984. Following her retirement, Keith got even more heavily involved in work for Christ’s kingdom. From her home in Brookhaven, she served in multiple missions, many out of the country, to places like Mexico City (she taught Spanish and was fluent in it), Juarez, Belize, Peru, Ukraine, and Korea. Closer to home, she was involved in Missions Mississippi, Prison Fellowship, King’s Daughters Hospital Auxiliary, nursing home visitation, and Brother Durr’s food pantry and outreach, to name a few. She remained a “teacher” in many settings, including Sunday school at Faith Presbyterian in Brookhaven and traveling to speak at Christian women’s clubs around the southeastern United States. She loved to bake homemade bread and share it with many friends and strangers (although no one stayed in this category for long once they met Keith).

The family wishes to thank her special caregivers, Sherice Walker, Gladys Cooper, Earnestine Hudson, Edwina (EJ) Bronson, and Mitzi Proctor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Keith Newland McDaniel Memorial Scholarship at Reformed Theological Seminary, Jackson.